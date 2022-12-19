Public warned of rough seas

Posted on Dec 20 2022
A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6am Wednesday in Marianas coastal waters. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Also, there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents through tonight in east facing reefs of the Marianas.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, seas of 7 to 10 feet will be present on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota until 6am Wednesday and may briefly fall below 10 feet, but an approaching northwest swell will help to increase seas back up to 10 feet around today, Tuesday.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions.

As for the rip current advisory, the public is being warned that rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

A northwest swell, generated by a cold front located south of Japan, is approaching the Marianas. This will increase surf along north and west facing reefs around Tuesday. This could expand the high risk of rip currents to north facing reefs and generate hazardous surf along north facing reefs as well.

The public is being urged to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (Saipan Tribune)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
