CUC ADVISORIES – October 21, 2022

Power service interruption on Oct. 24

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Oct. 24, 2022:

• Time: 8:30am to 11:30am

• Area(s) affected: Kannat Tabla (portions of Kannat Tabla Drive, Madoya Place, Nunok Lane, Tinekcha Lane and Long Lane).

• Purpose: To perform vegetation line clearing near/around the primary lines along Kannat Tabla Drive.

• Water well(s) affected: None

• Wastewater facility affected: None

For more information, contact the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)

Scheduled water service interruption for Chalan Tun Antonio Apa Road, Chalan Tun Doi Road and portions of As Perdido

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 8:30am to 4:30pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers on Chalan Tun Antonio Apa Road, Chalan Tun Doi Road and portions of As Perdido.

This will allow CUC water operators to replace and repair an inoperable Pressure Reducing Valve on Chalan Tun Antonio Apa Road near the Northern Marianas College in Fina Sisu. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after the repairs.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)

Scheduled water service interruption in portions of Kagman 3

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 8:30am to 4:30pm in portions of Kagman 3, specifically for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers located in Pine Drive, Lalanghita Road, Chopak Drive, Dyer Fig Street, Sour Plum Street, Puteng Road, Ladda Street and Iron Wood Street.

This will allow CUC water operators to replace and repair an inoperable Pressure Reducing Valve behind the Kagman High School. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after the repairs.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)