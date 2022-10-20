Selbo named chief of wildlife refuge system in Pacific Region

Share











PORTLAND, Oregon—The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced Sarena Selbo as the new chief of the National Wildlife Refuge Systemin Hawai’i, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and the Pacific Islands, including America Samoa, Guam and the CNMI. With over 20 years in conservation, Selbo has worked for the Service at the field, regional, and national levels.

“The Pacific Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service protects unparalleled natural resources and wildlife—from the Mariana Trench to the Great Basin,” said Hugh Morrison, acting regional director for the Service’s Pacific Region. “Sarena Selbo’s proven leadership skills, expertise in natural resource management and dedication to inclusive partnerships and community involvement will ensure that the National Wildlife Refuge System continues to thrive.”

Throughout her career, Selbo has focused on partnership with communities, effective conservation across landscapes, connecting people with the outdoors and including new and diverse audiences in conservation. Working for the state of Ohio, Selbo started her career as an ecologist and has since held positions with the Service’s ecological services program and as chief for conservation planning and policy for the National Wildlife Refuge System, deputy chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System in Alaska, assistant regional director of science applications, and most recently, project leader for the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Wetland Management District Complex.

“The people, places and wildlife of the Pacific Region are inspiring,” said Selbo. “Working with communities, we are protecting some of the last best habitat and places for wildlife—and people to enjoy them—in the world. I am thrilled to serve in this position, to build on the great work already taking place and find new ways to support the teams managing our public lands and water and the communities that count on them.”

Selbo will oversee 67 national wildlife refuges, four marine national monuments and one national monument. Selbo begins her tenure later this year, working with a team of dedicated wildlife and natural resource management professionals to ensure that the fish, wildlife and plants protected by the National Wildlife Refuge System in the Pacific Region will benefit future generations of Americans.

Selbo received her Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry from the University of North Dakota and Master of Science in ecology and evolution from The Ohio State University. (PR)