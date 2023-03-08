CUC: As Perdido repair to finish today

Water outage in areas of As Gonno, Koblerville, As Perdido, Chalan Piao, San Antonio, Chalan Kanoa, and Susupe
Posted on Mar 09 2023
There was an emergency water service interruption last Tuesday, March 7, 2023, due to a mainline leak located on As Perdido Road near the Texas Road intersection, affecting As Gonno, Koblerville, As Perdido, Chalan Piao, San Antonio, Chalan Kanoa and Susupe.

Due to extent of repairs necessary, the water outage will be extended until 6pm today, March 9, 2023. Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in this area are asked to conserve water during this interruption and to avoid the construction zone on As Perdido Road. Road restrictions will return to one-way traffic only overnight with eastbound traffic detouring through Texas Road.

For the safety of the men and women on the job site, motorists are advised to take alternative routes as an eastbound lane on As Perdido Road will be closed for the duration of the repair.

For those customers in the immediate vicinity of the construction zone who are completely without water, CUC staff had activated a filling station at a Hopwood Middle School hydrant that was available until last night. Additional updates will be provided as repairs progress.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Press Release
