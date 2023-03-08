Isla Montessori turns 5 today

Share











After five years of service, the Isla Montessori school is holding a special anniversary celebration on their school grounds in Dan Dan today and is inviting the community to participate in this event and join the celebration.

As a nonprofit organization born just before Super Typhoon Yutu hit the CNMI in 2018 and surviving in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school describes itself as resilient, having survived turbulent times besetting the Commonwealth.

School head Tatiana Ilmova said the school came about when group of parents and teachers opened the school five years ago.

“That same year Yutu came and destroyed one of our classes, and we had to rebuild it. …And then COVID hit us. But we survived through those obstacles and now we are growing very steady,” she said.

The school uses the Montessori philosophy in their teaching, which is basically a child-centered, developmentally-based approach to education. As stated in their website, this type of education philosophy views the child as one that is eager for knowledge, and who will “initiate learning in a supportive, stimulating, and thoughtfully prepared learning environment.”

Although it is not the only Montessori school on island, Ilmova shared that they are the only one that proudly incorporates the Carolinian and Chamorro cultures in their teaching and is a big part of their learning methods.

The school is located in Dan Dan on Flores street. For more information visit their website at www.islamontessori.org.