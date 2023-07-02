CUC board to ratify or not Peavey’s termination

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors will hold a special meeting today, Monday, to decide whether or not to ratify the termination of Dr. Dallas M. Peavey Jr. as deputy director for CUC’s electric power systems, and as acting executive director.

CUC board chair Janice A. Tenorio called for the special board meeting today at 8:30am in the CUC conference room at the Joeten Dandan Building.

Saipan Tribune sources disclosed that Peavey, or on his behalf, appealed his termination to the CUC board. This caused CUC to hire Labor chief administrative hearing officer Jacqueline A. Nicolas to hold hearings on the appeal.

Sources said Peavey, who is now in the U.S. mainland, did not personally attend the hearings.

Tenorio first designated Peavey as acting CUC executive director last Feb. after Gary P. Camacho resigned as executive director, then subsequently fired him.

Peavey was hired last year as deputy director for CUC’s electric power systems.

Last April 25, Tenorio, who was then the CUC board chair pro tem, fired Peavey as acting executive director and as deputy director for electric power systems.

Tenorio informed Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang in a letter that she and CUC’s Human Resources staff became aware that Peavey had “exhibited dishonesty and a lack of candor” in his application to serve as deputy director for electric power systems.

CUC deputy director for water/wastewater Chretien T. Voerg was then designated as acting CUC executive director. But last April 26, or two days after his designation as acting executive director, he resigned from his duties as acting executive director and as deputy executive director.