COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 3, 2023
Tag: Guam
Jury selection on July 10 vacated
This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “23PS” that the jury selection scheduled for Monday, July 10, 2023 at 8:30am is hereby vacated until further notice. For more information, contact the acting clerk of court Janina Maratita of the Superior Court at (670) 236-9744. (PR)
4.9-magnitude quake near Merizo, Guam
At 1:54pm on June 28, 2023, a report of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred 20 km south-southwest of Merizo Village, Guam. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 670-237-8000. (PR)