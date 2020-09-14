CUC, CHCC agree on payment deal

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2020

Tag: ,
Share

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have come to terms on a payment plan that will allow CHCC to continue operating with no power disruption and CUC will start collecting from CHCC over $34 million in arrears.

Both the CHCC board of trustees and CUC board of directors met with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Attorney General Edward Manibusan last Sept. 10 to hammer out the agreement.

CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña confirmed that the intent of the payment agreement is to ensure that the Commonwealth Health Center won’t be disconnected for six hours daily.

Under the new agreement, the central government will help CHCC pay CUC $219,000 before the 8th of each month. The central government will fork out $150,000; CHCC will foot the remaining $69,000.

“While it is unusual for the sole hospital to be subjected to disconnection and while the agreement does not remove the possibility of disconnections completely, the negotiations concluded have led to assurances of avoiding this unfortunate act, especially during a pandemic,” CHCC stated in a later statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, CUC reduced CHCC’s monthly obligation from $250,000 a month to $219,000 a month, which will be going toward CHCC’s current monthly bills. Additionally, the payment in September will cover the monthly bill for August.

Furthermore, the $219,000 payment will hold unless CHCC’s power consumption increases or there is a rate increase in the fuel adjustment clause. Should there be a decrease in FAC, CHCC will be able to pay less than $69,000, but no less than $60,000.

According to the agreement that was signed by Torres, Muña, CUC executive director Gary Camacho, Manibusan, and Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig, all parties agreed to “faithfully participate” in future negotiations that will be held within a reasonable time from the moment they signed the agreement and will discuss arrear amount and a possible amendment to the arrear amount.

Torres also backed the agreement, assuring that more talks about the money that’s owed, including the late fees and penalties, will be up for negotiation.

CUC cut power to the hospital last Sept. 8, 2020, for six hours a day. CHCC, which runs the hospital, was informed that it would be disconnected again last Sept. 9 but this was cancelled right before noon. However, CHCC did cancel some surgeries prior to the cancellation of the disconnection.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

Torres to Mangloña: Use remaining term to fund CHCC, CUC

Posted On Sep 15 2020
, By
0

CUC cuts power to CHC

Posted On Sep 09 2020
, By
0

Torres assures power supply to CHCC won’t be reduced

Posted On Sep 07 2020
, By
0

Customs, CHCC quizzed on bill to increase tobacco revenue

Posted On Sep 04 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020
TanHoldings

TanHoldings launches employee anti-littering campaign

Posted On Sep 10 2020

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2020, 6:33 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s N
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune