‘CUC chief says there was no theft, no special treatment, no cover up, no double-billing, no abuse of power’

Today, the Republican Party of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands issued the following statement relative to the Senate hearing on the Articles of Impeachment.

Based on the sworn testimony of CUC chief Gary Camacho, there was no theft. Theft is when you receive services and you do not pay for such services or when there is a clear attempt to avoid any record of consumption. In the case of Governor Torres, there was no divert away from a meter nor evidence of meter tampering on or around his property.

According to CUC chief Gary Camacho, Governor Torres legitimately received a utility benefit at Koblerville and then at As Teo. There is no double billing. Further, it was clarified through questioning by the President of the Senate that the document furnished by the JGO showing a double-billing was not an official document of the CUC.

The Senate hearing revealed that former Governor Babauta had two accounts yet the former governor was not prosecuted. It should be noted that JGO chair Celina Babauta was former governor Babauta’s executive assistant when he had two accounts being paid concurrently. Governor Torres never had utility benefits for two accounts at the same time. Governor Torres’ attorney proved that Governor Torres received utility benefits for one residence at a time. It was further established that the JGO’s allegations of theft was not initiated by the Office of the Attorney General.

The CUC chief states emphatically that everything was paid but erroneously billed. The consumed volume of water was identified, billed, and paid at the correct rate.

The bottom line is that Governor Torres was wrongfully accused by the JGO. Governor Torres did not commit theft of utility services. Governor Torres did not receive utility benefits for two residences at the same time.

Today’s testimony and the supporting evidence reveal that the JGO led by Rep. Celina Babauta misled the public.

Attorney Tony Aguon stated that the payment of utilities for governors and lieutenant governors is allowable by law. Governor Torres never had any intent to defraud the government. Rather, Governor Torres himself initiated a corrective action by calling CUC to assess the water usage and billing. Thereafter the correct amount was charged to the correct account and payments made to those accounts.