SENATE HEARING ON THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

‘CUC chief says there was no theft, no special treatment, no cover up, no double-billing, no abuse of power’

By
|
Posted on May 13 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Today, the Republican Party of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands issued the following statement relative to the Senate hearing on the Articles of Impeachment.

 

Based on the sworn testimony of CUC chief Gary Camacho, there was no theft. Theft is when you receive services and you do not pay for such services or when there is a clear attempt to avoid any record of consumption. In the case of Governor Torres, there was no divert away from a meter nor evidence of meter tampering on or around his property.

According to CUC chief Gary Camacho, Governor Torres legitimately received a utility benefit at Koblerville and then at As Teo. There is no double billing. Further, it was clarified through questioning by the President of the Senate that the document furnished by the JGO showing a double-billing was not an official document of the CUC.

The Senate hearing revealed that former Governor Babauta had two accounts yet the former governor was not prosecuted. It should be noted that JGO chair Celina Babauta was former governor Babauta’s executive assistant when he had two accounts being paid concurrently. Governor Torres never had utility benefits for two accounts at the same time. Governor Torres’ attorney proved that Governor Torres received utility benefits for one residence at a time. It was further established that the JGO’s allegations of theft was not initiated by the Office of the Attorney General.

The CUC chief states emphatically that everything was paid but erroneously billed. The consumed volume of water was identified, billed, and paid at the correct rate.

The bottom line is that Governor Torres was wrongfully accused by the JGO. Governor Torres did not commit theft of utility services. Governor Torres did not receive utility benefits for two residences at the same time.

Today’s testimony and the supporting evidence reveal that the JGO led by Rep. Celina Babauta misled the public.

Attorney Tony Aguon stated that the payment of utilities for governors and lieutenant governors is allowable by law. Governor Torres never had any intent to defraud the government. Rather, Governor Torres himself initiated a corrective action by calling CUC to assess the water usage and billing. Thereafter the correct amount was charged to the correct account and payments made to those accounts.

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

‘Torres’ travel served a public benefit’

Posted On May 13 2022
, By

‘Witness: Manibusan targeted Torres and not all gov‘t officials on premium travel’

Posted On May 13 2022
, By

‘AG knew, had no issues with travel privileges for governor, lt. governor’

Posted On May 13 2022
, By
0

‘No law was broken in social media ad campaign’

Posted On May 13 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With the use of masks no longer recommended in public places in the CNMI, how often do you still wear masks in public?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 13, 2022, 6:19 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune