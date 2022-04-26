CUC creates new training division

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has created a new division, Development and Certification, specifically for staff training.

CUC executive director Gary P. Camacho said the new division will handle all staff training and will include those on Tinian and Rota. Training used to fall under CUC’s Human Resources Department.

“We are going to heavily address any deficiencies within our labor force and identify qualified trainers. This is at all levels, both the operation and the administrative level, all the way up to the board,” said Camacho. “We’re always looking to establish and strengthen our workforce for a variety of reasons, most especially safety. And, of course, we want to be as efficient and effective as possible.”

Under development right now is a new training program for power generation and all levels of electrical, mechanical, and operations, Camacho said. Currently, CUC is trying to identify the funding source for that program and once it’s set, the training will be initiated.

CUC also has had certifications in customer service “and we want to expand that a little bit more,” said Camacho.