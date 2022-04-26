NMIVA completes ‘test run’ for Mini Games

By
|
Posted on Apr 27 2022

Tag: , , ,
Share

The Top 3 teams in the men’s and women’s divisions of the 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach pose for a group photo after the tournament last Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Resort sand courts. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association passed its “test run” for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 with flying colors after successfully holding the 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach last weekend at the Crowne Plaza Resort sand courts.

NMIVA president Somia Quan said they have always organized the Marianas Cup in the past but in a grander scale with several teams from off-island and at one time attracted professional volleyball players like Phil Dalhausser, Paul Baxter, and Jeff Carlucci.

“We took the opportunity to host the Marianas Cup beach volleyball event, although much, much smaller than it traditionally is. This gave us a chance to do a test run of a multi-day tournament for the Pacific Mini Games. We had multiple men’s and women’s teams from Guam and one women’s team from Yap. Palau was invited but last minute could not make it. This dry run was encouraged by the Pacific Mini Games team and they were instrumental in getting all four SENOH beach volleyball court systems up and ready by the beginning of our tournament.”

Aside from using the Battle of the Beach as a dress rehearsal for the Mini Games this coming June, Quan said the two-day Marianas Cup also served as the start of CNMI-Guam yearly tournament between the islands’ respective sports teams that the Northern Marianas Sports Association has recently championed.

“NMSA president Jerry Tan has encouraged all sports to develop an annual competition between the CNMI and Guam to give our athletes something to train for besides the quadrennial events and we accomplished that this weekend.”

As far as results went, Guam swept the men’s and women’s divisions with the CNMI’s southern neighbor even making the semifinals an all-Guam affair.

In the men’s side, Beach Bums of Ryan Eugenio and Anthony Santos defeated Guam Coaches of Dave Rillera and Manny Guarin in the finals, 21-17. The women’s championship, meanwhile, saw K Squared of Kendra Byrd and Kristen Serrano get the better of Beach Bums of Kara Eugenio and Jeneal Besabe in a tight one, 22-20.

The CNMI’s Salty Digs of Tyce Mister and Chris Nelson and Sideout Saipan of Kathy Winkfield and Charnessa Lizama came in third in the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

“Although we didn’t get the results that we wanted competition wise, we learned quite a bit in competition planning, organization and logistics and that in itself was the main goal of hosting the Marianas Cup again. The data we’ve gathered is an important tool we’ll use to fine tune everything before the Mini Games. I am grateful to the NMPMG2022 team for giving us this opportunity to host a great tournament and learn from it to ensure that the beach volleyball event at the NMPMG 2022 is an even better and bigger success,” said Quan.

A total of 22 teams—evenly split among the men and women—took part in the 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Mini
0

Lakhan confident in NMI’s ability to host successful Mini Games

Posted On Apr 22 2022
, By
Startup
0

Got a business idea? Put it to the test at Startup Weekend Micronesia  

Posted On Apr 21 2022
, By
NMIVA
0

Battle of the Beach is dry run for Mini Games

Posted On Apr 19 2022
, By
TRAC
0

Rota welcomes triathlon hosting for 2022 Mini Games

Posted On Apr 05 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ impeachment trial now set to go ahead, do you plan to watch the trial’s livestream broadcast?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 27, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune