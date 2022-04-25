CUC men to undergo ‘Pacific Linemen Training’

Share











Starting May 2, 2022, linemen of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will undergo the “Pacific Linemen Training” that will enable them to be certified and move up to the “trades technician” level.

According to CUC executive director Gary P. Camacho, the training will be composed of eight courses covering a span of two years, after a hiatus when Super Typhoon Yutu hit last October 2018.

The linemen will include 14 CUC staff from Saipan, four from Rota, and one from Tinian. The training will also include new staff as the training goes on.

The training will have the linemen certified under the U.S. Department of Labor, which is funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs; the grant administrator is the Yap State Public Service Corp.

Camacho said that, once the training is completed, the certification establishes these linemen’s development and knowledge of specific skills and methodologies required to perform their job safely, efficiently, and effectively.”

In addition, a CUC water and wastewater certification programs training is currently ongoing, which is also funded by the U.S Department of Labor. Camacho said that CUC also recently submitted for grant approval stage three and four of that training. (Leigh Gases)