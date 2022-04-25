McDonald’s donates $25K for 2022 Pacific Mini Games

Share











McDonald’s of Saipan donated $25,000 to the Pacific Mini Games yesterday afternoon, making the company a silver sponsor of the event.

Marcia Ayuyu, vice president of McDonald’s of Saipan, led McDonald’s officials in turning over the $25,000 check to the Pacific Mini Games organizing committee at the company’s headquarters in Dandan.

She said they are proud and excited to be part of the Pacific Mini Games. “This is a wonderful way to bring all the athletes from the Pacific together to showcase their athletic talents here in our islands. McDonald’s has always been in support of local sports and promoting active lifestyles and is no stranger to supporting athletic competitions through the years,” she said. “This event will be monumental and truly special for the athletes, and we are committed to promoting more events like this in the CNMI.”

The Pacific Mini Games is taking place on June 17-25 in the CNMI. Thousands of athletes, coaches, officials, and their families from 24 countries in the Pacific are expected to gather in the CNMI to participate in the games.

In a separate statement, Joe Ayuyu, president and CEO of McDonald’s of Saipan and Guam, said, “We want to express our best wishes and appreciation to all the athletes and visitors at this special event. Good luck to all!”

Marco Peter, who chairs the Pacific Mini Games organizing committee, thanked the McDonald’s family “for this kind gesture of being one of our top sponsors for the Mini Games, which is going to be a huge event, the first time that we ever host here in the CNMI. …This will go a long way. And we thank you again from the bottom of our hearts. And we hope to have this continued relationship with your organization, for the Games and for the future for our legacy after the Games.”

Pacific Mini Games CEO Ben Babauta credits McDonald’s for being “very supportive throughout the Commonwealth and in Guam. This will bring a lot of excitement for our visitors, athletes, and also officials. It is the biggest event that the CNMI is putting on…”

According to Babauta, some of the athletes will be housed at the Grandvrio Hotel which is walking distance to the Beach Road branch of McDonald’s. “It will definitely also boost the economy,” he added.