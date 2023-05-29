CUC updates on power, water services restoration on Rota
Due to storm conditions caused by Typhoon Mawar, power and water service interruptions are currently affecting customers for the island of Rota.
POWER
- The CUC Power crew has restored power service to an estimated total of 744 or approximately 79% of CUC customers.
- An estimate of 25 customers remain without power service in the Songsong area due to a damaged/down power pole.
- An estimate of 67 customers remain without power service in the District-4/ Songsong Housing area due to 3 damaged/down power poles.
- An estimate of 25 customers remain without power service in Songsong/District 1 and 2 due to isolated hardware issues.
- An estimate of 41 customers remain without power service in the Sinapalo 1 area.
- An estimate of 33 customers remain without power service in the Chenchun, Gampapa, and Du’gi area due to a damaged/down power pole.
- Less than 10 customers in the Sinapalo 3 and Ginalagan area remain without power service due to isolated hardware issues.
WATER
A “boil water” notice remains in effect for the island of Rota.
- Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
- A boil water notice was issued at 4pm last Sunday.
- Water service is online for the island of Rota, except for three customers in the Teneto area and two customers in the Chenchun area.
- Ginalagan residents at the end of the water system may experience low or no water pressure.
- CUC water crew continue to repair leaks caused by the storm. Customers may experience intermittent services as the leaks are being repaired.
- Water Filling Station 1 water filling station opened at the Ginalagan Tank (limiting 50 gallons per customer). Filling station available from 7am to 7pm.
For more information, contact CUC's automated hotline at (670) 236-4333 or visit www.cucgov.org and monitor its Facebook page for the latest updates. For utility emergencies, call (670) 664-4282.