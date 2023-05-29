Pre-retirement seminar for Army Reserve and National Guard soldiers and retirees

By
Posted on May 30 2023

All Army Reserve and National Guard soldiers and retirees in the CNMI are being informed that there will be a pre-retirement seminar scheduled for July 1, 2023, at the U.S. Army Reserve Center Saipan from 8:30am to 2pm.

Prospective attendees must have at least 15 qualifying years toward your Army Reserve or National Guard retirement or have already been transferred to the Gray Area Retired Reserve and are awaiting age 60 (or earlier if qualified) to apply for retired pay.

The seminar’s topics will include:

  • My Army Benefits, Retirement Qualifications, 20 year letter – Now what?
  • Reserve Component Survivor Benefit Plans/Survivor Benefit Plan
  • Retirements Points
  • Transferring to the Retire Reserve
  • Applying for Retired Reserve
  • Veteran Affairs Benefit
  • Tricare

Spouses are highly encouraged to attend.

Scan QR code to register or type the following into a web browser: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=753992&k=056441007255

Call toll free 1-877-984-8727 Ext. 3553 for more information. (PR)

Contributing Author

