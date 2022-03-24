CUC vegetation clearing ongoing

By
|
Posted on Mar 25 2022

Tag:
Share

With what seems like non-stop vegetation growth on the islands, the Power Division of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.s works just as hard to continuously clear them out from under and on power lines, said CUC executive director Gary P. Camacho. 

In an interview regarding the progress of clearing out vegetation and trees from power lines, Camacho says he is “very, very impressed with the amount of work that they do and the speed in which they’re doing it.”

According to Camacho, the work the Power Division does “has reduced the voltage frequency issues to some extent. We haven’t had very many outages since that was directly involved with vegetation.”

However, there were some trees that had to be cut down and Camacho is working closely with Sid Cabrera, an agriculturist and agricultural consultant, to help replace some of those trees and “coordinate the plans and get out and do the planting.”

With some of federal funds directed to this division, the 20 staff assigned for vegetation clearing is expected to continue with their work for about two years, which began in the middle of January this year. According to Camacho, he has also submitted a couple of requests for the same service on Tinian. He is “hopeful that they would be considered and approved so we can get that done out there.”

Joe Rabauliman, who functions as the team leader of the vegetation clearing crew, said Wednesday, “Right now, we’re working [on a portion of Beach Road in Garapa] and we’re concentrating mostly on our main lines. …We’re trying to get everything as much as possible so that we can move into those other lines, the single lines that lead into the jungles or in the villages.”

Rabauliman commends the young staff for working hard under the hot sun and that “they’ve been doing an excellent job.” According to him, a lot of the staff are young and for some of them, this is their first job. Some of their livelihoods have also been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CUC would like to remind the public of House Bill 14-112, HS1, SS1 that restricts the planting of trees and other vegetation below and around power lines and facilities. That bill was passed by the 14th Legislature.

Private land owners, lessees, and renters are urged to comply and CUC would be responsible for the first removal of noncompliant trees and vegetation surrounding all primary and secondary lines. 

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

$90M budget OK’d for CUC in FY23

Posted On Mar 23 2022
, By
0

CUC’s new $8M engine arriving in May

Posted On Mar 23 2022
, By
0

With additional funding, CUC closer to 24-hour drinking water on Saipan

Posted On Jan 17 2022
, By
0

CUC: 7,360 accounts already have $500 credit on their accounts

Posted On Dec 17 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 25, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune