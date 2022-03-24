Man is facing charges in sexual assault of 2 sisters

By
|
Posted on Mar 25 2022
A report of a disturbance at a home in Oleai last Tuesday resulted in a man being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two sisters.

Edwin P. Sablan, 40, faces charges of sexual assault in in the first degree, attempted sexual assault in the first degree, incest, and disturbing the peace.

Last Wednesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Sablan before remanding him back to Department of Corrections custody.

The judge ordered Sablan to return to court on March 30 at 10am for a preliminary hearing. Sablan will be arraigned on April 4 at 9am.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety officers had responded to a disturbance at a residence in Oleai last Friday and it was during this disturbing the peace complaint when police officers reportedly obtained information about Sablan’s alleged sexual assault crimes against household members that had allegedly been happening since 2021.

Responding police officers who met with the female caller described her as shaking and crying and she appeared to have mud on her feet and legs. Officers noted they also saw another female standing at the corner of the property and a man inside the residence holding a broom, later identified as Sablan.

Meanwhile, another female walked out of the property and informed officers that she was weak and dizzy because she and her mother had not eaten for two days.

The caller told police that she and Sablan had an argument that took place two days earlier. Sablan allegedly told her to leave the house so she and one of her daughters did and stayed with family in Susupe. However, when they returned to get their belongings on March 18, Sablan refused to let them enter the house and told them to sleep outside, which prompted her to start throwing plates outside the house.

She said she wants Sablan arrested because he allegedly beats her often. She noted that Sablan has been beating her for years but she only reported it last Friday because he was starting to beat her children.

The caller then told police that Sablan was not only angry with her because of their argument, but because she also witnessed him sexually assaulting her children a few months before. When police asked why she had not reported it sooner, the caller said she was scared to report it because Sablan might hurt her.

She said she first witnessed Sablan allegedly trying to have intercourse with her oldest daughter about four months ago in November 2021. She said she had woken up and went to check on her children in the room they share and that’s when she allegedly saw Sablan, who stopped what he was doing upon seeing her. Sablan reportedly ran after her to apologize.

The second incident she reportedly witnessed was in January 2022 with her other daughter. She told police that she had woken up and was walking out of her room at around 11pm to 12am when she allegedly saw Sablan with her other daughter. She said when Sablan saw her again, he ran after her to apologize.

After interviewing the caller, police interviewed the younger female, who stated that from February to December 2021, Sablan would hurt her by slapping her, punching her, and pulling her hair. However, in January, the girl said Sablan stopped hurting her and that was when the sexual assault allegedly started. Sablan allegedly sexually assaulted her twice before her mother caught them. The girl said that prior to the sexual assault, Sablan would touch her arms and put his hand on her legs, making her feel uncomfortable.

Police also interviewed the older daughter.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
