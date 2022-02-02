Cuki cracks the whip in Veterans Class

Share











Cuki Alvarez may have lost to his son, Shane, in the Expert Class but got a consolation of sorts by winning the Veterans Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 51-year-old boat captain nipped defending series champion and

practice partner Dave Celis in both heats to earn 50 points for a good debut in the 2022 season of the division.

“It was a good start for sure. My good buddy and teammate Dave Celis beat me last year and earned and gained the No. 1 red plate in that division. So I was able to establish my dominance early on. But it definitely wasn’t easy. I edged out Dave only by a hair in heat 1! He led for like five laps and I was able to beat him to the finish line. It was a photo finish! Then in heat 2, I lead from start to finish. But both he and Champi Villa Canas were only a couple seconds behind and pressured me the entire race,” said Alvarez.

As for the new layout of the Cowtown Race Track, the owner and instructor at Trench Tech Gym said they added to the degree of difficulty to the course and is a welcome addition to the new season.

“The new obstacles made it challenging for all but it was a good advancement for all the riders because everyone improved from last year! We built a couple more berms (embankment for turning) and built up a few of the jumps and made them higher and slightly farther. The biggest obstacle was the new rocket launcher jump. In 2021 we jumped the rocket launcher down into the valley below. For 2022 we added an additional jump in from the new rocket launcher and now jump from that first jump and land on the down side of the original rocket launcher. Makes for much bigger airtime! Fans really enjoyed that new section which is right at the main entrance to the raceway park!”

Apart from winning, the MRA vice president said what really was important was all MRA members had a great time last Sunday ushering the first race of the year at the old racetrack.

“We had a great nice, hot, and sunny day of racing! All the kids and of course the adults were all stoked and happy to be back racing! It was a good turnout overall with both participants and fans,” said Alvarez, who rode 2022 Kawasaki KX450F sponsored by Cycles Plus Guam.

He was the first to admit that the first day of racing was not all a bed of rose though.

“The only downfall if you will of the race was that it was very dry and very dusty! And this causes havoc for the riders and fans because it can be very blinding and suffocating too. MRA is looking for water trucks to donate water or even possible get grants from the government to procure our own water truck altogether. So yeah, we are in urgent need of water to help settle down the dust before each race.”

Finishing second to Alvarez was Celis with 44 points, while Villacanes completed the Top 3 with his 36 points. Melvin Cepeda (36 points), Julian Salalila (32 points), Glen Pangelinan (30 points), MRA president Charles Cepeda (27 points) and Ray Yumul (27 points) also competed in the Veterans Class.

In the Mini I Class, Stanley Iakopo Jr. ruled the roost with 50 points followed by Jonoah Santos with 44 points. Harley Susulin and Te’Ohnn Pua completed the cast for third and fourth pace with 40 points and 36 points, respectively.

Vicente Palacios, meanwhile, also swept the Mini II Class with 50 points. Devin Yumul finished runner-up twice for 44 points, while Mari Alvarez was third with 38 points. Leighton Palacios (36 points), Matthew Guerrero (34 points), T.J. Ferrer (28 points), Calix Cruz (28 points), and Kale Macaranas (28 points) also raced in the division.

Results of the Big Boy ATV, Peewee ATV, Mini ATV, and intermediate will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.