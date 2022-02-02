Torres admin highlights NMI infra plans in DC talks

Share











On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig delivered remarks on behalf of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of the Interior Interagency Group on Insular Affairs in Washington, D.C.

With a focus on the state of infrastructure in the CNMI, Torres discussed in his testimonies how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as the American Rescue Plan Act, “provide the opportunity to address many of the longstanding concerns of the CNMI that are specific to our ability to better manage our economic development and make a real investment in the infrastructure of the CNMI and the lives of its people.”

Atalig shared the CNMI’s plans to utilize the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to “invest in critical infrastructure and address resource needs to ensure that our communities can grow while withstanding current and future weather and climate related challenges with minimal physical damage or disruption to communities.”

While Torres acknowledges the challenges that several major natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and labor issues have had on the CNMI’s economy and progress in revitalizing our infrastructure, in his written testimonies he also emphasizes his “priorities on infrastructure development, destination enhancement, the diversification of our economy, natural disaster preparation and recovery, the mitigation of the ongoing global pandemic, and the improvements to core governmental services” that include providing our communities with the most essential of resources such as adequate and modern power generation, 24/7 palatable drinking water services, the implementation of a comprehensive waste and wastewater management system, “complete street” designs that incorporate bike lanes, sidewalks, and appropriate lighting and landscaping, and accessible public transportation.

Additionally, Torres requested for the Senate committee’s partnership in “seeking a permanent allotment of 3,000 CW-1 permits to support construction activities that are inclusive of those unrelated to presidentially-declared disasters, during the transition period as a means to deploy funding to support critical infrastructure projects and provide for an additional means to support employment across various sectors of the economy.”

Torres’ full written testimonies to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of the Interior IGIA are available to read at: https://governor.gov.mp/news/written-testimony-from-governor-ralph-dlg-torres-for-the-2022-senate-committee-on-energy-and-natural-resources-hearing/ and https://governor.gov.mp/news/written-testimony-from-governor-ralph-dlg-torres-for-the-interagency-group-on-insular-affairs-igia-2022-senior-plenary-meeting/. (PR)