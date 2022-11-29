Cuki leads CNMI domination in Turkey Cross

Cuki Alvarez leads in one of the heats in the Expert Open Class of the Marianas Racing Association’s Turkey Cross Race last weekend at the Cowtown Race Track. (ANDO AGULTO)

Cuki Alvarez led a parade of winners from the Marianas Racing Association against Guam International Raceway Motorcycle and ATV Club riders in last weekend’s Turkey Cross Race at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 52-year-old boat captain fended off the challenge of his own son, Shane Alvarez, to top the Expert Open Class
Cuki finished second to Shane in the first heat before returning with the vengeance in the second to win the division. Both riders came away with 47 points, but since Cuki won the second heat, he automatically snarred the diadem.

Guam’s Johnny Aguon came in third in the Expert Open Class with 36 points, followed by New Zealand’s Tim Wenden and Guam’s Blaze Aiken with 34 points. Alverick Alvarez (31 points), Patrick Togawa (29 points), Corry Pangelinan (28 points), Melvin Cepeda (23 points), Ellery Cruz (21 points), and Charles Cepeda (10 points) make up the rest of the riders in the division.

Cuki Alvarez attributed his victory to experience as he didn’t necessarily tore the track last weekend. 

“It’s always a good feeling when you win for sure, especially against fast competition! The Guam riders definitely brought the firepower and it was by no means an easy victory.  I don’t think I necessarily was the ‘fastest rider’ on the race track, but I definitely was the most consistent and I was able to finish the race with no crashes, mechanical failures, or fatigue,” he said.

As almost always, fortune favored the elder Alvarez in the two-day race.

“In heat 2 on Sunday, Blaze Aiken took the hole shot and was well on his way to winning the race, but got a flat tire on lap 9. My son Shane and I, who placed 1 and 2 in heat 1 on Saturday, were about 4 seconds behind Blaze in heat 2, then once he got the flat tire, we were able to cruise on by and get the first and second place spots garnering us the Top 2 points and positions overall. Blaze got third place on Saturday. It was having good starts, finishing in the Top 3 positions, and not having any mechanical breakdowns that ultimately won me the race.”

The MRA vice president also thanked Guam International Raceway Motorcycle and ATV Club for accepting their invitation to the 2022 Turkey Cross Rac.

“The last international competition race we held on Saipan was probably around 2007 or 2008. That was the last time MRA held a race at Cowtown, so as you can see, it was a long time coming. We have been planning this event since last year when we held the first Turkey Cross race, but the timing just wasn’t right, especially since COVID-19 was still a big issue and traveling wasn’t easy. So it was such a great feeling having our Guam motocross counterparts and familia finally make it over to compete,” he said.

In all, CNMI riders won nine of the 14 divisions in the Turkey Cross Race. Results of the other divisions will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

