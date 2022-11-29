The pulpit bully

By
|
Posted on Nov 30 2022
Share

Robert Hunter, you have used your podium in the Governor’s Office to troll and bully citizens of the CNMI for too long and we are glad that you are gone! You have some nerve to try and insinuate that Tina is bad for the CNMI when you and your Gov. Ralph have been two of the worst things that have come along in the past two decades. You are making yourself look silly and like a sore loser for the entire CNMI to see. For me it is more about being jealous and envious that Tina continues to climb the ladder of success, as Tina and Leila were still able to get Arnold and Dave to agree on doing many of the things they had intended to implement. In the end, it was a win for the people in this election, which is who Tina and Leila were fighting for! It’s not changing the narrative like you are implying; it’s about changing and healing the political fabric of the CNMI that your governor, has decimated with his attempts to get everything his way. I’m just glad we also got rid of you having any chance of ever being back on Capital Hill.

You are attacking Tina because you know it’s not in her to even address your silly antics as she will always go high with dignity when people like you go low and ugly. You need to be glad you didn’t grow up in my old neighborhood because bullies like you, especially the ones who pick on girls or women, would get a real beat-down, but this verbal beating is all I can do to address your ugly and unnecessary attack on Tina.

FYI, Tina will one day be our governor as it’s just a matter of time. There were only 12 candidates in the Democrat Party but there were 29 GOP and 33 independents for a total of 12 against 62, which is one of the main reasons Tina lost if you want the true political science reason for her losing, not your alleged repudiation by voters, as she was just out-gunned and out-manned. The reality is Tina and Leila have created genuine unity and harmony in our political arena.

Robert Hunter, you are a nobody now still trying to be a somebody when the only titles you have gotten in the community is a troll and a bully. This guy needed to be put in his place with his ugly antics. I write about elected officials who are fair game and I only write the truth, it’s just that I put a point with an edge in my writing that can really make it hurt and I hope this one will penetrate your verbal skin. I hope and look forward to your reply so I can “finish you” as locals say, once and for all!

Ambrose M. Bennett
Kagman III, Saipan

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022
Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 30, 2022, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune