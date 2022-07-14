Cultural talk show features ex-governor

The Chamorro Cultural Talk Show on Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show om Magic 100.3FM will feature former CNMI governor Juan N. Babauta on July 16, 2022, at 10am. His topic will be Unu na påtti gi istorian I San Kattan na Islas Marianas sigun gi lepblu siha ni tinigi’ (a piece of history based on the Babauta’s books).

The presentation will be in Chamorro followed by a Q&A call-in, chat, from the public and via social media.

The public is also encouraged to participate in a survey after the talk show to help the Inetnun Kutturan Natibun Marianas/Kkoor Aramasal Marianas improve the show and identify future shows and cultural experts. Details about the survey will be provided during the talk show and posted on the Marianas Agupa’ Talk Show Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Marianas-Agupa-Show-278884342457682 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5heKROsqcSVHg5ztadbDHA.

The Surveymonkey link for the July 16 talk show is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VXJLWPQ or visit https://natibunmarianas.org/ for the link to the survey.

The program is hosted by the Inetnun Kutturan Natibun Marianas/Kkoor Aramasal Marianas (IKNM/KAM), a non-profit organization in the CNMI. Association president Isidoro T. Cabrera said the radio program is a community project that aims to celebrate and recognize the CNMI’s cultural experts and encourage public interactions in humanities-related topics, including culture, tradition, history, language, traditional healing practices, local names of places in the CNMI, music, among others.

Listen live on Marianas Agupa’ Show on KWAW Magic 100.3 FM and streaming on the Internet via Tunein Radio, YouTube and Facebook. (PR)

