Two from Saipan join Utah university’s Class of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Two students from the CNMI recently joined the more than 8,000 graduates who make up the Class of 2022 of the University of Utah who graduated during an in-person commencement ceremony on May 5, 2022, after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyun Woo Jo of Saipan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication in the fall semester of 2021, graduating with cum laude honors.

Another Saipan-born student, Dianne Marie Pablo, earned a Master of Science degree in Geographic Information Science in the spring semester of 2022.

“The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students, with unique and remarkable stories. Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar—the first at the U in 20 years,” said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah. “All of our graduates helped create a rich, diverse and vibrant environment during their time at the U. We appreciate their dedication as scholars and their enthusiasm for building a better future.”

Students in the Class of 2022 ranged in age from 21 to 73 and earned 8,702 degrees. Graduates represented 55 U.S. states and territories, and 65 foreign countries. (PR)