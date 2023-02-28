Customs seeks SNILD’s help in securing $20K for fuel for 2 boats

Share











The Division of Customs Biosecurity has requested the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to appropriate $20,000 to pay for the fuel of its two maritime enforcement boats.

In his letter to SNILD chair Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan) dated Feb. 9, 2023, division director Jose C. Mafnas underscored the importance of maintaining the security of CNMI seaports and borders, saying the Division of Customs and Biosecurity is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the CNMI’s borders, including the waters around the seaports. These two CBS boats, he said, are essential tools in fulfilling that responsibility and require a constant supply of fuel to remain operational.

“Unfortunately, the current budget constraints have made it difficult for us to maintain a steady supply of fuel for these two boats,” Mafnas said.

The director said he understands the importance of being fiscally responsible, but that he firmly believes the safety and security of the community should always be a top priority.