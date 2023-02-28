GMS celebrates parents with summit at Saipan World Resort

Share











Green Meadow School hosted a night dedicated to giving back to parents last Monday, Feb. 23, 2023, in GMS’ first-ever Parents Summit at the Royal Taga Hall of Saipan World Resort.

Over 150 parents were in attendance for the evening that had several speakers with relevant presentations for today’s parents, performances by parent leaders and GMS faculty and staff, and an awarding ceremony recognizing the parent, teacher and student assembly officers and class representatives.

The speakers included former Education Commissioner Dr. Rita Sablan, Department of Youth Services’ Maria Olopai, Northern Marianas College’s Dr. Beylul Solomon, and Public School System’s behavior specialist Dr. Tai Doram.

Covering the topic of digital technologies, Sablan shared the important role of parents where the presence of technological devices is constantly growing. Their role does not solely focus on control of technology, but increased understanding, family engagement and ultimately ensuring that the entire family is using technology responsibly.

Olopai presented on the Family & Youth Enhancement Program, a multi-faceted program that consists of different activities and programs targeted toward youth and parents. One such facet being the intervention and prevention services, which consist of multiweek programs for youths ages 11 to 21. Her presentation also showcased the afterschool and summer school program activities.

Solomon, an associate professor at NMC’s School of Education, presented academic and mental outcomes in the CNMI. Data, collected from DYS, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., and other agencies, showed a decline in mental health and academic test results in the past few years. Solomon’s research sought to teach parents about the link between those suffering from poor mental health and highlighted the importance of recognizing the cultural roots of the CNMI.

Doram, or “Coach Tai”, presented on the topic of Social Emotional Health. SE Health is defined when one knows “that they are cared for and loved. That they are esteemed and valued; belongs to a network of communication and mutual obligation.” Doram touched on various ways to acknowledge one’s SE health, what factors affect it, the impacts of good and bad SE health and a number of strategies and perspectives on maintaining/improving ones SE health.

The night was not without entertainment, the band Sessionistas played as the attendees enjoyed dinner. A special number was presented by parent leaders Gemma Pamintuan and Anastasia Palma. GMS faculty and staff had a special performance in the dark with UV lights luminating the white gloves of the performers as they created shapes and symbols to show their appreciation to all those in attendance.

To conclude the event, PTSA officers and classroom representatives were awarded with certificates of appreciation for their continued support to the GMS faculty, staff and administrators. (PR)