GMS celebrates parents with summit at Saipan World Resort

By
|
Posted on Mar 01 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Over 150 parents were in attendance for the Green Meadow School’s first-ever Parents Summit at the Royal Taga Hall of Saipan World Resort last Monday, Feb. 23, 2023. (GMS)

Green Meadow School hosted a night dedicated to giving back to parents last Monday, Feb. 23, 2023, in GMS’ first-ever Parents Summit at the Royal Taga Hall of Saipan World Resort.

Over 150 parents were in attendance for the evening that had several speakers with relevant presentations for today’s parents, performances by parent leaders and GMS faculty and staff, and an awarding ceremony recognizing the parent, teacher and student assembly officers and class representatives.

The speakers included former Education Commissioner Dr. Rita Sablan, Department of Youth Services’ Maria Olopai, Northern Marianas College’s Dr. Beylul Solomon, and Public School System’s behavior specialist Dr. Tai Doram.

Covering the topic of digital technologies, Sablan shared the important role of parents where the presence of technological devices is constantly growing. Their role does not solely focus on control of technology, but increased understanding, family engagement and ultimately ensuring that the entire family is using technology responsibly.

Olopai presented on the Family & Youth Enhancement Program, a multi-faceted program that consists of different activities and programs targeted toward youth and parents. One such facet being the intervention and prevention services, which consist of multiweek programs for youths ages 11 to 21. Her presentation also showcased the afterschool and summer school program activities.

Solomon, an associate professor at NMC’s School of Education, presented academic and mental outcomes in the CNMI. Data, collected from DYS, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., and other agencies, showed a decline in mental health and academic test results in the past few years. Solomon’s research sought to teach parents about the link between those suffering from poor mental health and highlighted the importance of recognizing the cultural roots of the CNMI.

Doram, or “Coach Tai”, presented on the topic of Social Emotional Health. SE Health is defined when one knows “that they are cared for and loved. That they are esteemed and valued; belongs to a network of communication and mutual obligation.” Doram touched on various ways to acknowledge one’s SE health, what factors affect it, the impacts of good and bad SE health and a number of strategies and perspectives on maintaining/improving ones SE health.

The night was not without entertainment, the band Sessionistas played as the attendees enjoyed dinner. A special number was presented by parent leaders Gemma Pamintuan and Anastasia Palma. GMS faculty and staff had a special performance in the dark with UV lights luminating the white gloves of the performers as they created shapes and symbols to show their appreciation to all those in attendance.

To conclude the event, PTSA officers and classroom representatives were awarded with certificates of appreciation for their continued support to the GMS faculty, staff and administrators. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

De Leon is the new GMS spelling bee champ

Posted On Feb 06 2023
, By
0

GMS students shine bright at PGFC competition

Posted On Jan 31 2023
, By
0

GMS back in action at JITS and NJSDA competitions

Posted On Dec 08 2022
, By
0

GMS takes top spots in PGFC face-to-face competition

Posted On Nov 17 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2023, 10:29 AM
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 77%
wind speed: 11 m/s NE
wind gusts: 16 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:34 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune