CUC ADVISORIES

Scheduled power service interruption today

There will be a scheduled power service interruption today, June 28, 2022 as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing systems maintenance.

• Time: 6am to 10am

o Area(s) affected: Garapan (Plumeria Steakhouse, Grandvrio Resort, Joeten Hafadai Shopping Center Building, ABC Store, Serenti Hotel, Cha Café & Bistro, American Pizza & Grill, Paris Croissant & Café, Panda House Waffles, New Shin Restaurant and ARC Building)

• Momentary Power Service Interruption

Time: 6am to 6:30am and 9:30am to 10am

o Area(s) affected: Garapan Beach Road.

• Purpose: To re-install overhear primary conductors and conductor jumpers for the two airbrake switches.

• Circuit: Feeder 2

• Water well(s) affected: None

• Wastewater facility affected: 54 Lift Station, however, no areas will be affected.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates chttps://www.facebook.com/ConunonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Scheduled water service interruption for Tun Herman Pan Road, Lower Dandan Homestead, As Lito, Portions of As Perdido, Tottotville and Koblerville

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 8:30am to 4pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers on Tun Herman Pan Road, Lower Dandan Homestead, As Lito, Portions of As Perdido, Tottotville, and Koblerville from Saint Jude Church to ABCD Market.

The purpose of the water service interruption is to allow CUC operations personnel to repair a possible main service lateral leak located by the DD-8 well on Tun Herman Pan Road. Water service to the affected areas will resume soon after.

For the safety of the men and women working at the repair site, the public is advised to proceed with caution when traveling through the jobsite and/or take an alternative route if possible.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)