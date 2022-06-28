Wanted: Chamorro speakers for linguistic study

By
|
Posted on Jun 29 2022

Tag:
Share

A team of linguistics students at the University of Bremen in Germany is looking for Chamorro speakers who may be interested in participating in a study about certain grammatical properties of the Chamorro language.

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council in the CNMI, which is facilitating the identification of possible study participants, said it was approached recently for assistance by three linguistics students working under the supervision of Dr. Thomas Stolz of the University of Bremen, who are conducting fieldwork as part of their ongoing study of the Chamorro language.

NMHC said that study participants will be expected to participate in three interview sessions via Zoom for about 25 minutes at a time.

The first session will focus on team introductions, getting to know you, and sharing more about this project. The second session will feature basic, but concrete questions about the topics they are researching. The third session will build on the second session and feature sentences that you will be asked to evaluate.

“If you are confident in speaking Chamorro proficiently in day-to-day conversations, you are an excellent candidate for this study. The team’s communication with participants will be held in English; however, some of their questions will be posed in the Chamorro language,” NMHC said in a mass email.

To indicate your interest in being a participant in this study, send an email to info@nmhcouncil.org with your full name and email address by July 5, 2022. “We will share your information with the team for further communication on this project,” the NMHC email added.

NMHC serves as a conduit at times to support academic researchers who have an interest in studying one or more aspects of the humanities in the CNMI community. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

COTA awarded $800K for ferry study, transpo master plan

Posted On Jun 28 2022
, By
0

Guam Fitbit users sought for study on predicting illnesses

Posted On Mar 15 2022
, By
0

Army Corps, CNMI agree to end Beach Road feasibility study

Posted On Dec 20 2021
, By
0

First regional gout study in 50 years underway at UOG 

Posted On Dec 15 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, how would you rate your level of satisfaction in the quality of the livestream of any of the games in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 29, 2022, 11:35 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 4 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune