Wanted: Chamorro speakers for linguistic study

A team of linguistics students at the University of Bremen in Germany is looking for Chamorro speakers who may be interested in participating in a study about certain grammatical properties of the Chamorro language.

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council in the CNMI, which is facilitating the identification of possible study participants, said it was approached recently for assistance by three linguistics students working under the supervision of Dr. Thomas Stolz of the University of Bremen, who are conducting fieldwork as part of their ongoing study of the Chamorro language.

NMHC said that study participants will be expected to participate in three interview sessions via Zoom for about 25 minutes at a time.

The first session will focus on team introductions, getting to know you, and sharing more about this project. The second session will feature basic, but concrete questions about the topics they are researching. The third session will build on the second session and feature sentences that you will be asked to evaluate.

“If you are confident in speaking Chamorro proficiently in day-to-day conversations, you are an excellent candidate for this study. The team’s communication with participants will be held in English; however, some of their questions will be posed in the Chamorro language,” NMHC said in a mass email.

To indicate your interest in being a participant in this study, send an email to info@nmhcouncil.org with your full name and email address by July 5, 2022. “We will share your information with the team for further communication on this project,” the NMHC email added.

NMHC serves as a conduit at times to support academic researchers who have an interest in studying one or more aspects of the humanities in the CNMI community. (Saipan Tribune)