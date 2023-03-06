CWA membership meeting on Thursday

Share











The General Membership meeting of the CNMI Women’s Association is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6pm, at the CNMI Women’s Center on Capital Hill, located across the Medicaid Office.

The agenda includes the election of the seven-member board of directors. Those interested in serving on the board are asked to submit a copy of their résumé to the CWA staff no later than 5pm on March 8, 2023.

The annual membership fee of $20 must be paid for members to be able to vote and participate in the upcoming meeting.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the CNMI Women’s Association, sign up using this link: https://cnmiwomen.org/membership-application-form/

For additional information, call (670) 233-8978/9411 or email cnmiwomen@gmail.com. (PR)