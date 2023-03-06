CWA membership meeting on Thursday

By
|
Posted on Mar 07 2023

Tag:
Share

The General Membership meeting of the CNMI Women’s Association is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6pm, at the CNMI Women’s Center on Capital Hill, located across the Medicaid Office.

The agenda includes the election of the seven-member board of directors. Those interested in serving on the board are asked to submit a copy of their résumé to the CWA staff no later than 5pm on March 8, 2023.

The annual membership fee of $20 must be paid for members to be able to vote and participate in the upcoming meeting.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the CNMI Women’s Association, sign up using this link: https://cnmiwomen.org/membership-application-form/

For additional information, call (670) 233-8978/9411 or email cnmiwomen@gmail.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

CWA starts third edition of WEP while also running EVS program

Posted On Feb 10 2023
, By
0

CWA’s Women’s Entrepreneur Project to launch its third cohort this February

Posted On Jan 27 2023
, By
0

CWA to hold Women’s Entrepreneurs Family Bonanza

Posted On Dec 15 2022
, By
0

BoS CEO Arroyo briefs CWA’s fourth session

Posted On Sep 15 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 7, 2023, 6:12 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 91%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:30 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune