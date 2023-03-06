Power service interruption on March 9

Share











There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Thursday, March 9, 2023, on Navy Hill, from 9am to 1pm.

Purpose: For the line crew to perform a system maintenance by replacing a defective power pole to a concrete pole and an airbrake switch along Chalan Pale Arnold Road in front of the Commonwealth Health Corp.

-Water well(s) affected: Calhoun Booster, CH-5

-(water services to the Chalan Galaide will be affected)

-Wastewater facility affected: S8 and temporary bypass behind the WIC program

-Traffic light(s): near CHCC

For more information, contact the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)