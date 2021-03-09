Da Waves Tavern rises on Rota

Share











Since opening on Rota last Nov. 26, Da Waves Tavern has been as busy as a restaurant and watering hole could be on a small island in the middle of the Pacific.

Chef John C. Berrocal, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, France, said the local community has embraced Da Waves Tavern and he and his staff couldn’t feel more at home on Rota.

“The welcome has been amazing. We are totally in shock as we never thought that it was going to be this busy in a such a small island like Luta,” he said, referring to Rota by its indigenous name.

From just Da Waves before opening, Berrocal attached the word “tavern” to the restaurant’s name to kind of tie it to his former highly successful restaurant on Saipan, which was Roque’s Tavern in San Roque.

“The name is the same from being a bar and now a tavern. Da Waves Tavern is a place where you can drink and eat good food,” he said.

So far, Da Waves Tavern has been a culinary oasis on Rota and Berrocal said the bestsellers are their pizzas, clams vongole, Tavern Burger, Italian fries, carbonara, lomo saltado, and seafood saltado.

“We are a very distinct restaurant with our own concept, which is Italian-Peruvian and local cuisine,” he said.

As far as COVID-19 concerns, Da Waves Tavern abides by all the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force. Berrocal said they’re also fortunate that despite Rota’s proximity to Guam, the island has been COVID-19 free.

“The COVID-19 on the island has been zero. The pandemic has affected our operations a little bit in the limited hours of operation. But other than that, it’s not much and it’s been business as usual,” he said.

Berrocal invites everyone on the island and from neighboring Saipan and Tinian to visit Da Waves Tavern. “We are a pretty good-size restaurant with outdoor capacity for 85 people.”

Currently, they’re only open for dinner but are planning to open for lunch soon.

Da Waves Tavern is located in Songsong, Rota. It’s open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 6pm-10pm, and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 6pm-2pm. For more information or for reservations, call 788-4919. You can also check them out through their Facebook page: Da Waves Tavern.