Da Waves Tavern rises on Rota

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2021
Share

Da Waves Tavern is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 6pm-10pm, and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 6pm-2pm. (Contributed Photo)

Since opening on Rota last Nov. 26, Da Waves Tavern has been as busy as a restaurant and watering hole could be on a small island in the middle of the Pacific.

Chef John C. Berrocal, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, France, said the local community has embraced Da Waves Tavern and he and his staff couldn’t feel more at home on Rota.

“The welcome has been amazing. We are totally in shock as we never thought that it was going to be this busy in a such a small island like Luta,” he said, referring to Rota by its indigenous name.

From just Da Waves before opening, Berrocal attached the word “tavern” to the restaurant’s name to kind of tie it to his former highly successful restaurant on Saipan, which was Roque’s Tavern in San Roque.

Da Waves Tavern’s Tavern Burger. (Contributed Photo)

“The name is the same from being a bar and now a tavern. Da Waves Tavern is a place where you can drink and eat good food,” he said.

So far, Da Waves Tavern has been a culinary oasis on Rota and Berrocal said the bestsellers are their pizzas, clams vongole, Tavern Burger, Italian fries, carbonara, lomo saltado, and seafood saltado.

“We are a very distinct restaurant with our own concept, which is Italian-Peruvian and local cuisine,” he said.

As far as COVID-19 concerns, Da Waves Tavern abides by all the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force. Berrocal said they’re also fortunate that despite Rota’s proximity to Guam, the island has been COVID-19 free.

Da Waves Tavern serves Italian-Peruvian and local cuisine. (Contributed Photo)

“The COVID-19 on the island has been zero. The pandemic has affected our operations a little bit in the limited hours of operation. But other than that, it’s not much and it’s been business as usual,” he said.

Berrocal invites everyone on the island and from neighboring Saipan and Tinian to visit Da Waves Tavern. “We are a pretty good-size restaurant with outdoor capacity for 85 people.”

Currently, they’re only open for dinner but are planning to open for lunch soon.

Da Waves Tavern is located in Songsong, Rota. It’s open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 6pm-10pm, and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 6pm-2pm. For more information or for reservations, call 788-4919. You can also check them out through their Facebook page: Da Waves Tavern.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 9, 2021

Posted On Mar 09 2021

Community Briefs - March 2, 2021

Posted On Mar 02 2021

Community Briefs - February 10, 2021

Posted On Feb 10 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021
a walk

A walk for water

Posted On Feb 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 10, 2021, 7:44 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 68%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune