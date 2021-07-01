‘Daily in-person instruction possible if we remain at Level Green’

Share











Like all other schools in the CNMI, Grace Christian Academy on Navy Hill was faced the challenge of seeing through the education of children amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but managed to make it by strictly following the health protocols mandated by the government and health agencies.

That compliance with health protocols while educating its students with an excellent education that is rooted in a biblical foundation has allowed the school to make it through the school year with flying colors. And now that the CNMI has been placed at Level Green, which is the safest level in the five-color Community Vulnerability Scale, GCA hopes it will manage to maintain that level so that all its grade levels will have in-person instruction in the new school year.

“Our classes went online at the time when our community was in lockdown. However, as soon as we were permitted, we opened our doors for face-to-face instruction. …GCA has worked closely with the COVID-19 Task Force and has been very diligent in following all necessary guidelines and protocols,” said principal Beth A. Nunez, M.A.

“We have even gone above and beyond the required protocols to make sure to provide a safe learning environment for our students. …We are hopeful that our community will remain under Green Level so when we start the new school year, all our grade levels will have face-to-face instruction daily,” Nunez added.

Nunez said that, as a educational institution that plays a big responsibility in the community, GCA is glad that government and healthcare leaders are working hard to keep people in the CNMI safe. “We thank Gov. Ralph [DLG] Torres, [Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CEO] Esther Muna, COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez, the entire COVID-19 Task Force, and all our leaders who have worked hard to keep our community safe. Most importantly, we thank God for his hand of protection on us all,” she said, adding that GCA intends to maintain the health and safety protocols as required.

GCA was established in 1986 by Rev. Raymond Kinsella.

According to Nunez, GCA strive to develop the whole child through strong Christian education. “We seek to engage the mind in its search for truth, develop Godly character formed by biblical principles, and nurture a love for God and humanity. Our programs puts emphasis on academic excellence through proven teaching methods and a constant search for improvement,” she said.

“We realize the differences in innate abilities and encourage the students to perform to their maximum potential, that is why character training is another emphasis, with obedience that come from the heart. This eventually cultivates inner self-discipline, which is essential to the emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing of the students. Students are also taught that all people are God’s creation and are to be loved and accepted without regard to outward differences, as well as encouraged to understand and appreciate cultural differences amongst themselves and in our community as a whole,” she added.