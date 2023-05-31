Dance concert aims to raise Mawar relief for Guam, Rota

Share











The P’Art Corp. is inviting the public to support the Typhoon Mawar Relief Fund Dance Performance for Guam and Rota that will be held tomorrow, June 2, 2023, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center, from 7:30pm to 9pm. The dance concert will feature performances by Best of Korea, Kim so hee Dance, and Chamolinian Cultural Village lnc., among others.

Admissions to the performance will be free, but containers for donations will be available at the entrance to the venue. The audience and community members may contribute donations at their convenience. All donations will be turned over to the governments of Guam and Rota.

“The purpose of this dance performance is to dedicate our support and contribution from Saipan, with our partnering agencies, to our sister islands of Guam and Rota in their times of distress in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar,” said a corporation statement yesterday.

For further inquiries, contact Jun Ho Park, director of P’Art Corp., at (670) 483-9900 or via e-mail at spn5533@hanmail.net. (PR)