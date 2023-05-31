Island Snapshots – June 2023

DRONE SURVEY-Laquan Hansley, from Currie, North Carolina, launches an RQ-20B Puma drone to survey damage caused by Typhoon Mawar in Guam. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West, or Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Typhoon Mawar. The typhoon moved through the area as a Category 4 storm last May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. NAVY/MCS1 JUSTIN WOLPERT)
