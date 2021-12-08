Dayrit suits up for champion team in SoCal

By
|
Posted on Dec 09 2021
Share
Bogs Dayrit, second left, poses with the rest of his teammates at San Diego Balllers.

Bogs Dayrit, second left, poses with the rest of his teammates at San Diego Balllers after the team won the 50-and-over title of the recent 2021 Southern California Basketball Tournament. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Not even two weeks after relocating to California, Bogs Dayrit immediately made a name for himself in a local tournament after suiting up for the champion team in the 2021 Southern California Basketball Tournament’s 50-and-over division.

The 5’11” veteran of many commercial leagues on Saipan said his team, San Diego Ballers, was blessed with a lot of talented and tall players and he was just happy to contribute on the way to the age group title that came with it not only a championship ring but also a WWE-style championship belt.

Bogs Dayrit shows off his WWW-style championship belt and ring

Bogs Dayrit shows off his WWW-style championship belt and ring after his team, San Diego Balllers, won the 50-and-over title of the recent 2021 Southern California Basketball Tournament. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

In the finals, Dayrit played mostly small forward and chipped in 10 points against the eventual runner-up team that had ex-Philippine professional player Romy Dela Rosa in its lineup. The 6’2” Dela Rosa was drafted No. 5 overall in the 1989 Philippine Basketball Association draft and was a four-time champion with Formula Shell.

Before the finals against Dela Rosa and company, Dayrit’s San Diego Ballers swept their two elimination round assignments with the Gen. Trias, Cavite in the Philippines native scoring his tournament-high 12 points in the second game after totaling only 6 points in the first game.

In the semis, his team went up against two other ex-PBA pros, 6’3” former Ginebra guard Pat Codiñera and 6’2” former Pepsi swingman Django Rivera, and he fired 8 points in the win. He said Codiñera and Rivera’s team lacked a reliable point guard and that’s why despite their height advantage they lost.

Bogs Dayrit, left, with childhood friend Gerry Cadua.

Bogs Dayrit, left, with childhood friend Gerry Cadua. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Dayrit said he’s happy to still continue his love of playing basketball in the U.S. mainland. He left Saipan just last Nov. 20 and is now based in National City, California. Coincidentally, one of his teammates at San Diego Ballers is childhood friend Gerry Cadua.

Expected to start work as a cook at Sunshine Senior Living in January, he said he misses his close friends and kumpaires Boy Garcia, Bernard Montano, and Tropang Legends on Saipan. Dayrit also gave a shout out to his nephew and also to his boss at WTSCO Jerick Sablan.

Dayrit first arrived on Saipan in 1996 and worked for several companies while suiting up for numerous leagues in his spare time. He momentarily left the island in 2010 but not before winning two championships, bagging the MVP of the Mobil Invitational Basketball League, and being named two times in the same league’s mythical five. He returned to Saipan in 2016 and saw action mostly in masters leagues.

He encouraged his friends on Saipan not to be scared of relocating to the U.S. mainland like he did.

“Don’t believe what others say that it’s not good in the mainland. There’s a lot of places to go to here and National City is a really nice place. It’s up to you if you like this place or that place, but if you’re really serious in settling your family here in the U.S., National City is a nice option. For me, the U.S. mainland is a nice place to settle and there’s a lot of good work waiting for you here.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, rate your level of anxiety regarding the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 9, 2021, 3:49 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:32 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune