Favored badminton players deliver

By
|
Posted on Dec 09 2021
Share
Janelle Pangilinan, left, prepares to serve, while Jen Savellano gets ready for the next play

Janelle Pangilinan, left, prepares to serve, while Jen Savellano gets ready for the next play during their semis match against Miles Guerrero and Malou Malasarte in the women’s open doubles event in the NMI Badminton National Championships 2021 earlier this month at the TSL Sports Complex. (ROSELYN B. MONROYO)

Seeded players in the NMI Badminton National Championships 2021 did not disappoint, as they ruled their respective competitions last weekend at the TSL Sports Complex.

Janelle Pangilinan, who was the No. 1 seed in the women’s open singles, topped the division and notched two more titles in the tournament organized by the Northern Marianas Badminton Association for the first time through the support of Badminton Oceania.

The 2019 Samoa Pacific Games participant clinched the singles crown after beating Hannah Choi in the finals, 21-16, 21-18, and she also won the women’s open doubles (with Jen Savellano) and mixed open doubles (with Nate Guerrero). In the mixed doubles finals, the No. 1 seed Pangilinan and Guerrero took only two games to down Joseph Torres and Choi, 21-12, 21-18. Earlier, Choi and Torres stunned No. 2 seed Jordan Pangilinan and Malou Malasarte, 21-15, 21-4, to reach the finals.

In the women’s doubles title match, the pair of Pangilinan and Savellano won the battle between the Top 2 seeded duos after two games. The No. 1 seed and eventual champions labored for a 21-19 triumph in the opener before notching a much easier 21-12 win in the second game. Choi and Serrano moved into the finals following a 21-6, 21-15 victory over Jen Cardino and Lucelle Lampera, while Savellano and Pangilinan defeated Miles Guerrero and Malasarte in the other semis tiff, 21-7, 21-11.

Meanwhile, after missing the title in the mixed doubles, the No. 1 seed Torres returned to the court and bagged the men’s open singles championship. Torres played in the finals against Ezekiel Macario and moved closer to victory after taking the first game, 21-16. However, Torres could not close out the finale early, as Macario bounced back in the second game with a tough 21-19 win to force a rubber. In the decider, Torres was ahead at 7-1 when Macario was forced to pull out due to an ankle injury.

The finals match was Torres and Macario’s second meeting in the competition, as they earlier crossed paths in the men’s doubles title game. Torres partnered with Jordan Pangilinan in beating Ezekiel and his older brother Daniel in the finale, 22-20, 21-15. Before losing to Torres and Pangilinan, the Macario siblings pulled off an 8-21, 21-13, 21-16 win over Nathan Guerrero and Hajin Oh to advance to the finals.

Pangilinan and Torres and the other top finishers in the NMI Badminton National Championships 2021, including winners in the U19 division will be recognized in a brief awards ceremony this Friday at the TSL Sports Complex.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, rate your level of anxiety regarding the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 9, 2021, 3:48 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:32 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune