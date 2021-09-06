Dboi Cruz is Tinian’s Overall Employee of the Year

Share











Dachelbai “Dboi” Borja Cruz, who works for the Department of Lands and Natural Resources’ Tinian office, was named Overall Employee of the Year for the Municipality of Tinian & Aguiguan during Tinian’s Labor Day celebration last Friday at the Tinian Fiesta Grounds.

Cruz was joined at the ceremony by eight other distinguished employees representing their respective departments. Recognized on Tinian last Friday alongside Cruz were: Rachel P. Cing from the Department of Public Works; Lucia M. Borja from the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs; Kim King from the Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services; Dustin K. Sablan from the Department of Public Safety; Jeanette H. Borja from the Department of Labor; Estevan SN. King from the Department of Commerce; Vicenta Villagomez from the Tinian Municipal Council; and Jose M. Atalig from the Tinian Mayor’s Office.

Joseph Hocog, event coordinator for the Tinian Mayor’s Office, said Sunday that Mayor Edwin P. Aldan and his staff wanted to “continue with the traditional practice in celebration of our hard working laborers” with a special focus this year on the island’s front-liners.

Hocog said that Fr. Anthony Aguason, the pastor for San Jose on Tinian, kicked off last Friday’s celebration with a Labor Day prayer, which was then followed by congratulatory remarks from the Tinian leadership, awards, and games, and Big Jay Selepeo providing live entertainment from Friday evening until the end of the event.