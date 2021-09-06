DYS hopes to extend rental assistance for another year

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2021

Tag:
Share

The grant that allowed the Division of Youth Services to provide rental assistance to families who have been displaced by Typhoon Mangkhut or Super Typhoon Yutu is set to end on Sept. 30, 2021, but the division hopes that the program will be extended for another year.

During a guest appearance on KKMP radio last Tuesday, DYS director Vivian Sablan said that 13 families are currently availing of the Home Rental Assistance Program, which is set to end this year on Sept. 30. She said that DYS’ plans for HRAP for the 2022 fiscal year has already been reviewed and accepted by the program’s main grantor. Next up for DYS would be to receive a grant award letter from the grantor and receiving the grants, which will provide DYS with the resources to extend HRAP for another year.

HRAP is a program that allows families who were directly displaced by Mangkhut or Yutu to avail of rental assistance through DYS.

Jennifer Tanaka, supervisor for DYS’ Family and Youth Enhancement Program, who joined Sablan at the radio guesting, explained that HRAP is available to all families in the CNMI who have been directly displaced by Mangkhut or Yutu, and that applications can be found online at dys.gov.mp, picked up at the Kagman Community Center, or at any of DYS’ offices on Saipan, Tinian, or Rota.

When asked last Tuesday if DYS is still taking applications for HRAP, Sablan said that families are welcome to apply and be put on a waitlist. As HRAP’s current grant ends on Sept. 30, Sablan said these applications will be on the waitlist until DYS receives a grant award letter. Once grants are secured for HRAP, DYS will assess if the program can take in additional families, and will publicly announce the extension of HRAP for one more year when the time comes.

According to the DYS website, HRAP is made possible through what is called the Community Services Block Grant-Disaster Supplemental funds. Through these funds, HRAP is currently able to provide seven months of rental assistance to 17 qualifying families.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

DYS reopening Tanapag Youth Center in early October

Posted On Sep 03 2021
, By
0

DYS caps first session of summer youth camp

Posted On Jul 27 2021
, By
titian
0

DYS, Typhoon Sports host first basketball tourney

Posted On May 28 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_1
0

DYS puts new SUVs to good use

Posted On Apr 27 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 7, 2021, 9:46 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune