DEA accepting unused/expired meds, vapes, e-cigs for disposal

By
|
Posted on Oct 22 2021

Tag:
Share

Tomorrow, Oct. 23 from 10am to 2pm, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will be accepting unused or expired medication, and vape pens or e-cigarette devices with batteries removed, at various sites in the CNMI and Guam. The safe and anonymous disposal of these items is part of the DEA’s “National Take Back Initiative.”

New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted, said the DEA Wednesday.

In the CNMI, the disposal sites on Saturday are the Commonwealth Health Center Outpatient Pharmacy on Saipan, the Tinian Health Center THC Pharmacy, and the Rota Health Center.

In Guam, there will be five disposal sites: Agana Shopping Center, Andersen Air Force Base BX Main Base Exchange, Dededo Mayor’s Office, Merico Mayor’s Office, and the Naval Base Guam Navy Exchange Food Court.

Those interested in learning more about this initiative, as well as those with questions about the CNMI’s and Guam’s disposal sites, can visit the DEA’s website at www.dea.gov or can call (808) 541-1930.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

OPD: $700 paid to Drug Enforcement Task Force’s ‘confidential source’

Posted On Oct 31 2019
, By

Docs showing suspect admitting not seeing agents seize belongings ordered

Posted On Oct 16 2018
, By
0

DEA recognizes Rota’s Manglona

Posted On Jul 17 2018
, By

Lawmaker wants NMI designated as high intensity drug trafficking area

Posted On Jun 29 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you avail of any services available at your public library?
333 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 21, 2021

Posted On Oct 21 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2021

Posted On Oct 19 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 22, 2021, 4:28 PM
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune