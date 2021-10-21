DEA accepting unused/expired meds, vapes, e-cigs for disposal

Share











Tomorrow, Oct. 23 from 10am to 2pm, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will be accepting unused or expired medication, and vape pens or e-cigarette devices with batteries removed, at various sites in the CNMI and Guam. The safe and anonymous disposal of these items is part of the DEA’s “National Take Back Initiative.”

New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted, said the DEA Wednesday.

In the CNMI, the disposal sites on Saturday are the Commonwealth Health Center Outpatient Pharmacy on Saipan, the Tinian Health Center THC Pharmacy, and the Rota Health Center.

In Guam, there will be five disposal sites: Agana Shopping Center, Andersen Air Force Base BX Main Base Exchange, Dededo Mayor’s Office, Merico Mayor’s Office, and the Naval Base Guam Navy Exchange Food Court.

Those interested in learning more about this initiative, as well as those with questions about the CNMI’s and Guam’s disposal sites, can visit the DEA’s website at www.dea.gov or can call (808) 541-1930.