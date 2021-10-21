PPP envisions the CNMI as a world-class destination

Share











The idea is to make the CNMI into a world-class destination. There may be those who scoff at the idea but Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is undeterred and firmly believes it can be done.

Toward that end, he created the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers, which he co-chairs the with TanHoldings president and CEO Jerry Tan, which then came up with something beautiful to behold: the prosaically termed “Public Private Partnership” program that belies the magic that lies at the heart of such a simple concept—making people care about the place where they live.

And with tourism at a standstill because of the COVID19 pandemic, Tan said this is the right time to reinvest and step up. While everything looks grim, CNMI leaders believe this is an opportunity to reboot and restart, to start a grassroots-led campaign to repair and beautify tourist destinations and transform the CNMI into a place where people would want to visit. Again and again and again.

In an earlier interview, Tan said the council believes in the future of the CNMI. “The council is planning for the CNMI’s future as far as 2031 and we know we have to take a lot of baby steps and PPP is a way of accomplishing those baby steps,” he said.

The council believes that the combined resources and experience of the CNMI government and the private sector will help execute long term goals that will benefit both community members and tourists. That partnership is embodied in a memorandum of agreement that will run for five years.

“The fact that we have PPP members…who are dedicated to give their time, resources and effort for five years is a testament to their commitment to make our island community a better place,” said Torres.

To date, the PPP has accomplished 69 projects around the islands. Their work span a number of ways, including maintenance, repainting, repairing structures, adding landscaping, or road clearing.

On Rota, the projects and the companies/offices that have adopted them are:

– Benita Manglona Buildings (Songsong Village), Mendiola Park, Sinapalo Basketball Court and Youth Center: Rota Mayor’s Office, Filipino Community of Rota, Rota Merchandising DK Brothers;

– Airport Road on Rota: Hotel Valentino and Commonwealth Ports Authority Rota;

On Tinian:

– Jones Beach: Triple J Enterprises, Inc.;

– Broadway Estates Basketball Court: Tinian Mayor’s Office, Typhoon Sports Association, Fitbeat Anti-Tobacco Wellness;

On Saipan,

– Consulting services for PPP construction projects: Marianas Association of Filipino Engineers and Architects;

– Grotto: International Roller Skates, Tasi & the Ali’is, DIVEWISH, Loco & Taco Dining Bar, and Bibong Corp. or Mariana Lighthouse;

– Korean Peace Memorial: P&A Corp.

– Cowtown: Marianas Racing Association

– Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium, directional and location signages, Bird Island Lookout, Gov. Froilan C. Tenorio Beach Road Pathway and Last Command Post: TanHoldings/Tan Siu Lin Foundation;

– Garapan Core highway medians: Kanoa Football Club and Beach Road Tourism Development, Inc.;

– Pau Pau Beach: E-Land Group;

– Garapan Central Park: Bridge Capital LCC;

– Suicide Cliff: Rotary Club of Saipan and Emon Masonic Lodge 179;

– Sugar Dock Beach: Lions Club International District 204, Region 2 and Mount Carmel School;

– Airport Access Road: Commonwealth Ports Authority Saipan, Airport Operators Committee, POI Aviation;

– North Trails: Triathlon Association of CNMI and NMI Cycling Federation;

– Ladder Beach: CTSI Logistics;

– Koblerville Village: Northern Mariana Islands Football Association

– San Isidro Beach Park/Laly 4: United Filipino Organization and Triple J Enterprises;

– Micro Beach: Korean Community of Saipan

– Susupe Beach Park: Kanoa Resort Saipan and Chinese Association Saipan;

– Naftan Point: Palauan Community Association of the CNMI;

– Beach Road Flower Garden (National Office Supply to Marianas Lounge): Tasi Tours and Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance;

– Toyota intersection medians: Saipan Mayor’s Office;

– Underwater World War II Korean Monument: Korean Diving Association;

– Japanese Peace Memorial and Tower of Okinawa: Japan Saipan Travel Association and Japanese Society of Northern Marianas;

– Mt. Tapochau: I Love Saipan, Korean Jungle Tour Association, Artman;

– Garapan Basketball Court: Bank of Guam;

– Historical Samoan Village (Tanapag) and I’iga Pisa Launch Site (Agingan): Samoa-Marianas;

– Marianas High School basketball court: Marianas High School Class of 1987;

– Da’ok (Bicol) Pavilion: Pride Marinas Youth;

– Garapan sidewalk curbs: LJ’s Lawncare, LLC.

– Dandan Children’s Park and San Antonio Basketball Court & Fernando Benavente Library: Office of Precinct 1 Representatives, 22nd Legislature;

– Susupe basketball court and social hall: Office of Precinct 2 Representatives, 22nd Legislature;

– Tanapag Beach and Sadog Tasi welcome sign: Office of Precinct 4 Representatives, 22nd Legislature;

– Tanapag basketball court: Talaabwogh Stars;

– As Matuis basketball court: Office of Precinct 4 Representatives, 22nd Legislature and Socho Basketball Club;

– Capital Hill basketball court and baseball field:

– Lower Navy Hill basketball court, Civic Center Beach Park pavilion etc.: Office of the House Minority, 22nd Legislature;

– Kagman II, Kagman III KCC and Chacha basketball courts: Office of Precinct 5 Representatives, 22nd Legislature;

Projects that are in the pipeline are Shirley’s Coffee Shop and Football Club will be in charge of Middle Road/Garapan Intersection and medians; Northern Marianas College will be in charge of Chalan Monsignor Guerrero medians; Life in the Son Christian Fellowship will be in charge of Gualo Rai medians; TanHoldings Football Club will be in charge of Guma Sakman medians; Bayani Association will be in charge of Susupe medians; Saipan Marianas Lions Club will be in charge of Chalan Kiya medians; Chris Concepcion Family & Friends will be in charge of Chalan Piao medians; Century Tours, Inc., Century Hotel, Seatouch, iSHOP, and POI Aviation will be in charge of the Mobil Kagman intersection medians and D&Q will be in charge of the Sadog Tasi intersection median.

PPP’s newest initiative is the Marianas Village Pride Campaign that started on Oct. 4, 2021, and will run until Ja. 6, 2022.