Deadline for White Coconut Classic extended

The entry deadline for the 2023 White Coconut Classic Tennis Tournament has been extended to today, Feb. 6.

Tournament director Colin Ramsey said the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association extended the deadline to give other members of the tennis community a chance to take part in the competition, which will be held on two weekends—Feb. 10-12 and Feb. 17-20 at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

Divisions up for grabs are men’s singles open, ​4.0, ​3.0, ​40-plus, and ​60-plus and women’s singles ​open​, 4.0, ​3.0, ​40-plus, and ​60-plus.

In the juniors side, there will be singles boys 16&U, 14&U, 12& U, and 10&U, while girls will have 16&U, 14&U, 12&U, and 10&U.

All players are also entered in the mixed up doubles, which will be randomly drawn, while doubles will be a blind draw with adult/junior teams.

Ramsey said the White Coconut Classic is part of the NMITA calendar of events to prepare junior netters for the North Pacific Junior Championships.



“There are few tournaments left before the top juniors compete in the NPRC so every tournament counts! This is a unique tournament. It is the only tournament I know of that has players compete for a coconut. I’m not sure how the idea started, but I believe it was to be able to raise the most money possible. Without the need to purchase trophies, and by holding a potluck ceremony at the end of the two weekend event, the coconut classic ensures that nearly all the money raised can go directly to the NMITA, which will eventually help fund overseas competitions for the juniors,” he said.

Another unique aspect of the White Coconut Classic, Ramsey said, is its randomized mixed doubles

event.

“A junior is paired randomly with an adult and put into a large draw with everyone who signed up. It’s a really fun event and gives the younger players an extra challenge and an opportunity to learn from playing against and alongside an adult.”

Entry fee for the White Coconut Classic is $25 for singles and doubles combined and already includes NMITA 2023 membership

fee.

Seeding and draws will be posted on Feb. 9, Thursday, and for more information, call Ramsey at (670) 783-2240.