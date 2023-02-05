Guardians win first boys MS v-ball game

Saipan Community School Guardians team captain David Ye spikes a return during the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Middle School Volleyball League 2022-2023 last Thursday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.(LEIGH GASES)

The Saipan Community School Guardians boys varsity volleyball team won their first game in the second day of games in the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Middle School Volleyball League 2022-2023 last Thursday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The Guardians defeated Hopwood Middle School varsity in two sets, putting the Guardians at 1-1 in the win-loss column so far in the season.

Guardians team captain David Ye helped lead his team with hard spikes and defense at the net, edging the Hilitais in a close first set and getting out of the jam, 23-21.

In the second set, the Hilitais tried to force a tie-breaking third set as their rotation of Kios Martino, Jay Manas, NJ Pino, Rafael Pascual, Raven Pascual, Twayne Kapwich, Alvin Saimon, Tyrses Monkeya, Randolph Cobacaha, and Leelan Litulumar, tried their best to navigate through the Guardians’ defenses.

A series of the Hilitais’ points were landed from a few aces, but after their streak was broken, the Guardians grabbed the chance and retaliated. 

The Guardians’ Ma’ase Deoro, Oliver Huang, Daniel Li, David Park, Landon Springer, and Eugene So helped their team captain from a few aces up their sleeves, and with their well placed returns, caused the Hilitais to slip up and make a few mistakes, costing them the second set, 21-16.

In other results that night, Tanapag Middle School schooled Mount Carmel School, 21-17, 21-9; on the south court, Agape Christian School defeated Grace Christian Academy in three sets, 21-18, 23-25, and 15-11; and the last game of the night, Francisco M. Sablan Middle School defeated ChaCha Ocean View Middle School, 18-21, 21-17, 15-11.

In Pool A standings, TMS is on top with two wins; DanDan Middle School has one win; HMS has one loss, and MCS has two losses.

In Pool B Standings, ACS leads with two wins; FMS is 1-1; Saipan International School has one win, GCA has one loss, and COVMS has two losses.

In the junior varsity standings, only SCS and DMS have played so far, with DMS at one win and SCS with one loss.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

