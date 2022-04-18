Deez Darts captures C Division of SEDA Dart League

Share











Safehouse Deez Darts banked on team chemistry developed by years’ long friendships to win the C Division of the 2021-2022 Saipan Electronic Darts Association Bud Light Dart League that held its awards banquet last Saturday at The Magellan of the Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

The team made up of greenhorns won the division running away with a win-loss record of 218-112 and team captain Carlos Rivera attributes the championship season to their continued commitment, determination, and improvement throughout the season.

“We were an underrated team when the season began due to most of us being in our first year joining the league, but we hung in there every game, every Wednesday, played to our strengths to win games,” he said.

Rivera said it also helped that all team members know each other very well for being lifelong friends.

“All of us are all good friends even before we decided to create a team and join the league.

Chemistry was already developed. Playing darts was just something to do when we’re hanging out and from that is when we decided to create a team.’

It’s not to say that everything during the season was smooth sailing though, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed everything on how you play sports.

“We encountered some challenges due to COVID-19, just like any other team, but whenever someone couldn’t make it to the game because of it, we acknowledged the mantra of ‘next man up’ and we really did thrive when our backs were against the wall or written off because we weren’t complete. We thrived off of that energy and we’re fortunate to get the victories needed to secure the win.”

Rivera thanked their team members’ families and especially their wives for allowing them to play every Wednesday. He also extended his gratitude to their supporters led by home bar Safehouse, sponsor Herman’s Modern Bakery, and Roil Soil for creating their team jerseys.

“Winning the C Division is a true testament of who we are as a team and as a group of friends, never giving up on each other. We were determined every game to win although we experienced a few bumps, we were undeterred and looked forward to the next game,” added Rivera.

Aside from Rivera, Safehouse Deez Darts is also made up of Joe Hofschneider, Daryl Deleon Guerrero, Ben “Flow” Flores, John Moore, Chris Torres, John “Kiyu” Villagomez, Dario “The Derminator” Jones, and Vinson Deleon Guerrero.

Coming in second in the C Division was Johnny’s Twisted Tribe with a 203-127 team standings following by third place 6JMS Seikid C after finishing the season with a 202-128 record.

In the Tuesday B Division, 6JMS Hella Dart took the championship with a 185-115 win-loss record. Just Chillin’ BulaChel’s and 6JMS Champinos came in second and third with a 177-123 and 176-125 records, respectively. 6JMS Hella Dart is skippered by Jared Ayuyu and populated by Stan Ngalen, Ping Kapileo, Mike Iguel, Peter “The RobinHood” Mendiola, and Toby “T-Bag” Castro.

True North Vipers topped the Flame Tree B Division with a record of 173-82 followed by Oleai Smokers (150-90) and True North Familia (141-114). The champions are made up of team captain Julian Matsutaro, Jarvin “Stinger” Mendiola, Manny Degracia, Tanner Maratita, Vicente Cepeda, John Rebuenog, Mike Dela Cruz, Ramboo Cuellar, and Jarrett Matsutaro.

In the Fanihi B Division, 6JMS Bandits were crowned champions after finishing the season with a 182-133 record. Bistro Pues OK and Tambayan Distorted B came in second with win-loss records of 177-138 and 171-144, respectively. Carlos “Corona” Cervania skippered 6JMS Bandits and the players include Elton Santos, Nate Torres, Augustin Hocog, Martin Dela Cruz, Ben Aldan, and Colen Duenas.

The Saipan Electronic Darts Association as well as the Saipan Billiards Association is managed by Pacific Amusement with the help of MARPAC, Bud Light, and Budweiser.