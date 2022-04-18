Saipan Marianas Lions Club sets 4th walkathon

Posted on Apr 19 2022
The Saipan Marianas Lions Club will hold its 4th Annual “Diabetes Awareness and Prevention 5K Walkathon Fundraiser” on Sunday, May 1.

Prior to the walk and to energize participants, a Zumba event led by M2 Fitness will begin at 5:30am at the Carolinian Utt. At 6am, the walk will begin on the Beach Road Pathway in front of the Carolinian Utt, make its way down and turn around at Monika’s Gallery, then back to the Carolinian Utt. 

Walkathon participants will need to register and pay $15, and will receive a free event T-shirt.

Ladyvir D. Canape, Lions Club District 204 past president, is inviting the public to “support, go out and exercise by joining the Zumba dance and walk.”

There are five global causes for the Lions Club International and this year, the SMLC fundraiser’s proceeds will be donated to the Commonwealth Cancer Association and the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association.

“One way to eradicate diabetes is to be active and supporting the football club helps achieve that goal through sports,” Canape said in an earlier interview.

This walkathon has been held every year since 2018. However, it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but resumed again last year. 

For registration, email Judy Mendieta, committee chair for the 2nd Annual 5K Walkathon Fundraiser, at judy_mendieta@yahoo.com or contact her at (670)287-2668.

For questions or inquiries, contact any of the following officers: Canape at (670)989-2545, Lolita Velasco, club president, at (670)989-3660, Martha Badelles, club secretary, at (670)785-0551, or Leticia Canching, club treasurer, at (670)483-2260.

Leigh Gases
