DeLeon Guerrero asks BECQ to resolve illegal dump in Marpi

Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) expressed concern Tuesday over an illegal dumping site that had been found in Marpi.

“So sad that a beautiful, peaceful area is being turned into a dumpsite,” DeLeon Guerrero told Saipan Tribune.

She said everyone should be concerned about this because if there are chemicals or materials that do not decompose/dissolve and are being dumped in the area, this may cause groundwater and soil contamination. “Plus it invites pests, disease, and harms our agriculture and wildlife in the area,” she added.

“Considering the area being isolated I am sure there are other areas being littered within the same bigger area that’s not visible from the road,” she said.

DeLeon Guerrero said the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality has informed her office they will investigate this matter.

Valerie Santos, administrative assistant at the Office of DeLeon Guerrero, attached seven photos of the illegal dumpsite in her email to BECQ yesterday, requesting help in resolving the problem as soon as possible. DeLeon Guerrero said the photos were brought to her attention over the weekend.