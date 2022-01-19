IRP team working on soil testing plan for the Oleai Sports Complex project

Share











The Office of the Governor’s Infrastructure and Recovery Program’s archaeology team is currently working on a soil testing plan for the $21.2-million Oleai Sports Complex project.

In the IRP’s 2021 annual report forwarded to Saipan Tribune yesterday by IRP coordinator Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo, IRP noted that time is of the essence for this Oleai Sports Complex project considering that the Pacific Mini Games is starting this June.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration approved last June a $21.2-million grant to fund the transformation of the Oleai Sports Complex into a modern state-of-the-art sports facility.

IRP said its archaeology team is working with the Public Assistance Office and the Historic Preservation Office to streamline the process to begin subsurface soil testing.

The IRP archaeology team has also turned in to HPO for review two research designs for the Department of Lands and Natural Resources Fishing Base Revetment and the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. Oleai Drainage project.

The archaeologist has been working on six projects with NMHC, HPO, PAO, and DLNR.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres created the IRP last May to streamline the process and expedite federally funded projects for different government agencies.

The IRP report says their anthropologist spent over 200 hours at the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs’ HPO to understand HPO’s rules and regulations when dealing with infrastructure projects in culturally or historically sensitive areas.

The anthropologist has eight current projects with DLNR, Commonwealth Utilities Corp., Department of Public Works, NMHC, Department of Public Land, Public School System, and HPO.

The IPR’s Section 106 coordinator has been involved with 10 projects/activities with HPO, CUC, PSS, and other agencies.

IPR says its engineering team is dedicated to planning, designing, and/or overseeing the construction, renovation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects.

The engineering team has been involved with many projects with DPL, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., DPW, DLNR, Northern Marianas College, Municipality of Tinian, CUC, Energy Task Force, PAO, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

With respect to biology team, IPR says that during the first two months, wildlife biologist spent over 200 hours shadowing and assisting Division of Fish and Wildlife staff for surveys, including FEMA rebuilds and new project applications.

The biologist completed over 50 surveys since July 2021 for Mt. Tapochau road repair; As Lito ponding basin fence repair; Oleai Sports Complex; Hopwood Middle School relocation; Marpi Public Cemetery; CUC projects; and research, training, and team meetings.