DeLeon Guerrero seeks updates on awarded ARPA allocation for NGOs

By
|
Posted on Jun 09 2022
Out of the $10 million American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to non-governmental organizations/non-profit organizations, a total of $6.9 million remains to be awarded, according to Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan).

She said a total of $10 million has been allocated for NGOs/NFOs but not all approved awards were disbursed at the time her office received a response on her Open Government Act request from the Department of Finance.

She said a total of $6,921,066 remains uncommitted as of the date of the Finance secretary’s responses to her OGA request.

“We need to know if the total $10 million has been awarded to NGOs/NPOs and for purposes of ARPA transparency and accountability and an updated report is beneficial to the community,” the senator said. DeLeon Guerrero chairs the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation’s Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee.

DeLeon Guerrero requested Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig last Tuesday, through an email pursuant to OGA, for a most recent award list of ARPA funds to NGOs/NPOs.

She said that, based on Atalig’s last responses, only 4% or $400,000 of the awards were disbursed.

The senator said for fiscal year 2021 only $750,000 was awarded out of the $4 million, and for FY 2022 based on the last communication, only $2,328,994 was awarded out of the $6 million allocated.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
