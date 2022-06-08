PSS Summer Food Service Program to launch this summer

By
|
Posted on Jun 09 2022
Share

The CNMI Public School System Child Nutrition Program announced this week that its Summer Food Service village lunch program will start next Monday, June 13, and will run weekly from Monday to Friday, 11am to 12pm, until July 29.

The program will provide one free lunch per child.

Child Nutrition Program director Dale Roberts said this program is not necessarily just for students but for all children. He said 2-year-old children who are not attending school and are neither toddlers can still come with an older sibling or adult and pick up lunch. Even recent high school graduates who are still 17 or 18 years old are also eligible, he said.

“With food inflation, fuel inflation, and shipping issues, the help is especially important,” he added.

One Saipan, the meals may be picked up at Dandan Middle School, Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, Garapan Elementary School, Kagman Elementary School, Koblerville Elementary School, Oleai Elementary School, Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, or William S. Reyes Elementary School. 

On Tinian, children may pick it up at Tinian Elementary School, and for Rota, pickup is at Sinapalo Elementary School or at Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Jr. and Sr. High School.

This year, instead of the “Grab and Go” style of the past two years when food was given to parents in their vehicles, the meals will be distributed in person to children at any of the designated locations. 

Roberts said the SFSP is a PSS community-focused, child nutrition program and is also distributing meals at licensed daycare centers, public and private summer schools, and public and private summer camps.

Roberts said they will be starting with 100 lunches per site and will adjust daily and the number of meals prepared each day will be based on participation the day before.

“If we need to prepare more meals to meet demand, we will. If participation is low, we will reduce the meals delivered,” he said. “Participation evolves as the summer progresses and we never know how it’s going to play out. If a site has fewer than 40 kids on multiple days in a week, we will consider closing that particular site. …I expect we will serve between 200,000 and 300,000 meals this summer across all programs.”

The PSS Child Nutrition program operates under a Nutrition Assistance Grant funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Throughout the year, CNP provides CNMI children access to nutritious meals at schools, Head Start centers, daycare centers, and summer camps. All meals served fall into one of the following categories: the School Meals Program, the Summer Food Service Program, or the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you support the resumption of United Airlines’ pet transportation program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 9, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune