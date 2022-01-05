DeLeon Guerrero urges DPW to prioritize 5 remaining funded community projects

Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) urged Public Works Secretary James Ada yesterday to prioritize five remaining community projects that were funded through a Saipan local law that has been in effect since 2019.

DeLeon Guerrero, who chairs the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation’s Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, told Ada in an email that she is hopeful that the remaining funded projects will receive DPW’s prioritized attention for the entire island community, most especially children to enjoy.

The senators revisited her prior inquiry on Saipan Local Law 21-7 that appropriated $126,670 for various community projects.

She said under that law, which took effect on Sept. 12, 2019, the funds shall not be reprogrammed for any other purpose and without fiscal year limitation.

DeLeon Guerrero said Ada informed her office in a letter dated Aug. 12, 2021, that one from the list of six identified funded projects under SLL 21-7 had already been completed, referring to the repair and maintenance of youth centers and basketball courts in Precinct 1.

Precinct 1 covers San Vicente, Dandan, parts of Fina Sisu, Koblerville, San Antonio, As Lito, parts of As Perdito, Chalan Piao, Afetnas, and As Gonno.

DeLeon Guerrero said Ada informed her that $23,603 was spent for that one completed project, including $6,333 in administrative cost.

The senator said this means that since September 2019 when the law took effect, there are still five remaining projects: to repair the perimeter fence of the Dandan Softball Field; to construct pavilions and a restroom at the San Antonio Beach; for the repair and maintenance of Pakpak Beach Park facilities, and for the architecture and engineering design of a sidewalk beginning at Coral Ocean Point to the intersection of Chalan Piao and Beach Road.

House Local Bill 21-5,D1 had appropriate $126,670 of the Earned Bond Interest Income collected for Saipan that has been identified by the Commonwealth Development Authority as available for appropriation to repair, enhance, and maintain public facilities in Precinct 1. That bill later became Saipan Local Law 21-7.

