‘We want to make sure we do this in the right way’

By
|
Posted on Jan 06 2022
Share

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shortened the recommended isolation time for asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19 from 10 days to five. Will the CNMI make any changes to its protocols given the new CDC guidelines?

“Not at this time,” said Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña during a virtual media briefing on Monday, taking into account the CNMI’s current COVID-19 situation, the CNMI’s vulnerable population, and the health care system’s capacity.

Muña noted that many U.S. states and territories can act and have acted more conservatively than what the CDC recommends.

“At the end of the day, the states and territories can always be more conservative and have been more conservative than what CDC provides as guidelines. Considering our situation here in the CNMI where there is widespread transmission, as well as our sick population [and] many with comorbidities, we want to make sure that we do this in the right way,” said Muña.

She said CHCC is currently on a “contingency response” and that “we are doing our very best to make sure that our healthcare system is able to manage the current situation.” She added that making changes to the CNMI’s current quarantine protocols may put the healthcare system’s capacity more at risk.

“[Putting] more risk to our capacity would be not very wise at this time, so right now we would like to maintain our current quarantine protocols,” she added.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 6, 2022, 6:09 AM
Showers
Showers
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune