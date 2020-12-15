Deluge of support for DCCA secretary’s appointment

Former House speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero, seated, poses with family members and supporters, and members of the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations after a public hearing at the Senate chamber Friday morning. The committee, chaired by Sen. Francisco Cruz (R-Tinian), held the hearing whether to confirm or reject Deleon Guerrero’s appointment as secretary of the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

Former House speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero received a deluge of support from the community, Cabinet members, and officials from the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs for his nomination as DCCA secretary during a public hearing by the Senate’s Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations at the Senate chamber Friday morning.

No one opposed Deleon Guerrero’s nomination during the EAGI’s final public hearing whether to confirm or reject his appointment. The committee, chaired by Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), has already held public hearings on Tinian and Rota.

Cruz said the committee members—himself, Senate vice president Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and Sens. Justo Quitugua (R-Saipan), Vinnie F. Sablan (Ind-Saipan), and Francisco Borja (R-Tinian)—will now deliberate on the nomination.

Deleon Guerrero said he is excited and looks forward to working with DCCA resident directors and employees to continue the work that Robert Hunter left behind and deliver the public service that the people expect from him. Hunter is the previous DCCA secretary; he is now senior policy adviser for the Office of the Governor.

“I want to extend my gratitude to all who have testified, submitted written comments, or who have expressed their support of my nomination, including those who will be doing so today,” he said.

Finance Secretary David Atalig, who was among those who testified at the hearing, said Deleon Guerrero is a prominent member of the community with extensive experience in public service. “If confirmed to the position of DCCA secretary, we firmly believe he’ll demonstrate similar dedication and utmost respect for the law,” Atalig said.

Atalig said Deleon Guerrero has demonstrated an immense capacity for answering the call to represent the people of this community through his years of service.

Prior to his appointment, Deleon Guerrero served as the special adviser for cannabis under the Office of the Governor. From 2002 to 2019, he served as a representative from the 13th through the 20th Legislature. He served as House speaker during the 18th and 19th Legislatures. From 1994 to 2001, he served as historic preservation officer for the Historic Preservation Office under DCCA.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

